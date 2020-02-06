Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 688,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,131. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $196.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

