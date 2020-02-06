Whittier Trust Co. Buys 601 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $15,300,000.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,208. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

