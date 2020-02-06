Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $294,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.21. The company had a trading volume of 999,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,592. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.83 and a 52 week high of $298.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.01 and its 200 day moving average is $269.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

