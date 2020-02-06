Wharton Business Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,670 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 206,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,009. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

