Wharton Business Group LLC Has $14.62 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 4,409,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

