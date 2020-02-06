Wharton Business Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 505,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,698,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 3.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 874,126 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

