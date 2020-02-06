Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 79,988,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,810,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.