Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,960.90. The company had a trading volume of 412,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,010.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

