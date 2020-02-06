Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 1,127,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

