Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.95. 1,127,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.
Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.24.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.