Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
WERN traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.