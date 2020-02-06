Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.16. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.