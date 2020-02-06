Wells Fargo & Co Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $311.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $286.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.64.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $332.87 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.