Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

WW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 1,449,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,146. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $546,189.84. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

