Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,146. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 61.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

