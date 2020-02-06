Wedbush Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $40.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NYSE:CNK opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

