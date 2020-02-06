Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

MSFT traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $183.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,546,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,966,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,389.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.