Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.08. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.