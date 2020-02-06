Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,328 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 290.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 163.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 84,957 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,941. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

