Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $213.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 243.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.81. 8,671,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,909,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.