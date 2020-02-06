Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Virtu Financial also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

