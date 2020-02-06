Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,200 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

GPI traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.46. 480,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,822. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

