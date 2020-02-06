Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 285,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,377. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

