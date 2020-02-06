Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $468,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $59,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 134,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,584. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

