Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $407,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. 70,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,613. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

