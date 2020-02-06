Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 195.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Curo Group worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Curo Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Curo Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. 60,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,920. The company has a market cap of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

