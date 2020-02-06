Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,800 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. Mizuho assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

SAGE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 353,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,053. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

