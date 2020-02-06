Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.70 ($120.58).

Vinci stock traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €103.50 ($120.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €100.16 and a 200-day moving average of €97.90. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

