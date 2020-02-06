Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.76.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 801,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,479. The firm has a market cap of $463.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.