VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $3.10 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.12 or 0.05914057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

