VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $53.74 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.0103 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

