VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives $26.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 7,014,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

