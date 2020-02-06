Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 1.00. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,859. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,764 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 124,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

