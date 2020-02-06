Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price

News headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a media sentiment score of -3.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,172,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

