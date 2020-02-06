Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Share Price

Headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a daily sentiment score of -3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Carnival’s score:

Shares of CUK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Carnival has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

