Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 29,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,222. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.