Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.