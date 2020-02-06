Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $13,081,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.09. The stock had a trading volume of 463,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,443 shares of company stock worth $2,135,863. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

