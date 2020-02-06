Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $186.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.