Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 237,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

