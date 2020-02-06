Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 1,666,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,842. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

