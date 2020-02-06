Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ZIX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in ZIX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 388,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $394.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

