Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $218,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.13. 240,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,225. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

