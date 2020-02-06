Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 735.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $33.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,034,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.