Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $665,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.26. 1,598,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $180.47. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

