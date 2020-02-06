Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.33 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,279,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

