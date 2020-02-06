Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

VNE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 794,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNE. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

