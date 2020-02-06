Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

