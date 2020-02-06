Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $54,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 430,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

