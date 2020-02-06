Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.27, 7,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 645,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

