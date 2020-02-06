Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 946,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 185,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 186,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

