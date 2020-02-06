ValuEngine Upgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Strong-Buy

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QUIK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 32,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of QuickLogic worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

